Wind Energy Ireland has published its latest monthly report, which shows that wind energy provided 32% of Ireland’s electricity in September 2023.

The volume of electricity generated by wind in September 2023 was up by 25% when compared with September 2022.

Strong winds throughout the second half of last month delivered a third consecutive record-breaking month in wind power generation in Ireland, with July, August and now September all surpassing previous monthly records.

The latest figures mean that Irish wind farms provided 32% of the island’s electricity over the first nine months of 2023.

Electricity

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour (MWh) last month was €111.62 down 60% from €283.25 in September 2022.

The average wholesale price for days with the most wind power was €88.34, rising to €132.52 on days when the country relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Our members provided 32% of Ireland’s electricity in September and the volume of wind generated was up by 25% when compared to the same month last year.

“But we can do better. The development of renewable energy, as well as the grid infrastructure and planning reform required to supply it, must accelerate.

“The progress made on the Planning and Development Bill, as approved by Cabinet this week, has been widely welcomed but reforming the planning system will achieve little if the resources are not in place,” he added.

Wind Energy Ireland has called on the government to ensure that An Bord Pleanála, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) and local authorities involved in the environmental assessment of renewable energy, will have the appropriate funds to hire sufficient expert staff to meet the demand on their services.

“Without this vital investment, we will fail to grow the amount of indigenous energy we produce, fail to continue decreasing wholesale electricity prices and put at risk our ability to reach our legally binding climate targets,” Cunniffe stated.

“The more renewable energy we can connect, the more secure we make Ireland’s energy supply and the greater protection we have from international markets.”

Wind Energy Ireland

Wind Energy Ireland is the representative body for the Irish wind industry, and aims to promote wind energy as an essential, economical and environmentally friendly part of the country’s low-carbon energy future.

It is Ireland’s largest renewable energy organisation with almost 200 members and works in Northern Ireland through a partnership with RenewableUK.

It said that it is working to reduce CO2 emissions and to end Ireland’s reliance on foreign fossil fuels.