60% of Denmark’s electricity is currently generated by a combination of renewable energy resources such as offshore and onshore wind turbines.

The plan is to boost this figure up to 100% between now and 2030. Green electricity is at the centre of Denmark’s renewable energy strategy for the future.

It will fully embrace the three energy streams that have made up the country’s overall energy policy up to this point – heat, transport and electricity generated from fossil fuels.

Into the future, large-scale heat pumps, driven by green electricity, will power district heating systems.

From a transport perspective, methanol will become the fuel of choice. It will be made from biogas, which has been hydrogenated, using hydrogen derived from the electrolysis of water.

Renewable energy in Denmark

Denmark has a clear target set to reach a carbon net zero position, where energy is concerned by 2050.

Agriland has joined members of the Irish Farm Buildings Association in Denmark on a study tour this week.

Earlier this week the association’s members received a presentation from consultant, Anton Gammelgaard, a representative of the Widen Om Vind organisation.

He explained that onshore wind will make up a greater contribution within Denmark’s electricity mix into the future.

“The advantage of onshore turbines is their closer location to the final electricity consumer. However, it is much more difficult to get planning for these projects,” he said.

According to Gammelgaard, Denmark has been to the fore in developing wind turbine technology for the past 40 years.

He pointed out that a single 250m high, offshore turbine, with 100m blades can produce enough green electricity to power 10,000 homes over the period of a year.

“There is a also a strong commitment to make the manufacture, establishment and management of wind turbines a wholly recyclable process over the coming years,” he added.

Interconnectors

Significantly, Denmark recognises the need to work closely with neighbouring countries, where electricity generation is concerned.

Making this work will require the development of effective electricity interconnectors.

A case in point is the coming-on-stream of the Viking Link Interonnector between the UK and Denmark later this year.

Gammelgaard also confirmed that a high proportion of Denmark’s population now lives within 6km of a wind turbine.

“An in-depth survey has recently confirmed that the proximity of wind turbines has no detrimental impacts on human health,” he explained.

“This is specifically the case where high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and cardiovascular disease are concerned.

“Denmark will seek to integrate its energy policy over the coming years. The use of green electricity, sourced from both onshore and offshore wind turbines will be at the heart of this process,” he concluded.