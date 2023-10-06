There was a very slight year on year fall in excise clearances of green diesel in August, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Excise clearances of green diesel, which is mainly used for agriculture and the heating of larger buildings, totalled 107 million litres in August, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures, published today (Friday, October 6) are based on statistics collected by Revenue Commissioners on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes and generally, fuel excise clearance figures indicate the level of sales and consumption of fuels.

Overall green diesel volumes in August 2023, according to the CSO, were down 0.1% on the previous June.

However the latest CSO figures also show that autodiesel volumes in the same month were the highest since records began.

Paul McElvaney, statistician in the CSO Environment and Climate Division, said: “At 325 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in August 2023 were 7.3% higher than in August 2022 and 10% higher than in August 2021.

“This was the highest quantity of autodiesel recorded for the month of August since records began in 2000. Autodiesel clearances were 2% higher in the first eight months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022”.

The latest CSO figures also show that there were also increases in the clearances of petrol and unleaded petrol in August.

McElvaney added: “Clearances of petrol in August 2023 were 97 million litres, which was 19% higher than in August 2022

“Looking at the first eight months of the year, unleaded petrol clearances were 10.6% higher compared with the same period in 2022”.

Source: CSO

Meanwhile clearances of kerosene, which is mainly used as a home heating fuel, in August 2023 were also 19% higher when compared with rates for August 2022.

Excise duties rates

The government had introduced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol, diesel and green diesel last March because of the impact of the war in Ukraine on global prices.

But this ended in June when it moved to restore the rates, which was followed by another increase last month.

The final increase in the excise duties charged on fuel was scheduled to come into effect at the end of this month with an 8 cents increase for petrol, 6 cents for diesel and 3 cents for green diesel.

But there is growing speculation that in the Budget next week this final increase will be stalled as part of a cost of living measure.