The issue of ash dieback across the country is now a “national emergency” according to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture, Clare Kerrane.

Deputy Claire Kerrane claims the issue of ash dieback has been allowed to go on “unaddressed” for over a decade and has urged the government to now “take immediate action”.

“It is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners, that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately.



“Farmers and forestry landowners have made it clear that the current reconstitution scheme is not adequate to assist them in addressing the extent of this issue,” she said.

Earlier this week (October 3) an independent review of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback was published.

The review – which was commissioned by Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett – said that ash dieback requires a state-led national and rapid coordinated response.

It set out that the tree disease “needs to be treated as a national emergency”.

According to Deputy Kerrane the independent report “told us nothing new”.

She added: “The ash dieback review report suggests an ex-gratia payment for farmers and forestry landowners who have been affected by ash dieback.

“This needs to be looked at urgently and despite the limitations due to state aid rules on compensation, we want the government to explore if any such financial support could be provided at EU level”.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture said that as part of the party’s Budget 2024 proposals it has set out several key suggestions intended to support forestry.

It has advocated that “an immediate €20 million” should be earmarked to deliver financial support to farmers and forestry owners with site clearance costs.

Deputy Kerrane said: “Sinn Féin knows the impact of ash dieback cannot be ignored and that farmers and forestry landowners need support, and they need it now.”

Meanwhile Minister Hackett has said that she is working with her officials to implement the recommendations from the report of the Independent Review Group into the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s response to ash dieback disease.

“While a number of the recommendations are already in hand, the review group has highlighted certain recommendations as requiring further examination and investigation, in particular in the context of the application of EU state aid rules.

“My department is currently assessing these matters, and I have committed to publishing a full implementation plan in response to the review group’s report once this work is complete,” the minister said.



