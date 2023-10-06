Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced the winner of the 2023 TidyTowns competition today (Friday, October 6).

Abbeyleix, Co. Laois was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town in this year’s competition which received 887 entries in total.

Over 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin. The competition has been running since 1958.

“Having first entered the competition in 1960, Abbeyleix today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism.

“This is at the core of what the competition is all about,” Minister Humphreys said, offering her warmest congratulations to the overall winner of this year’s competition.

Some of the other big winners on the day included:

Geashill, Co. Offaly awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Village;

Killarney, Co. Kerry awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town;

Ballincollig, Co. Cork awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

A new award was presented to Cappoquin, Boyle and Ballyshannon TidyTowns groups for their efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the government’s Town Centre First policy.

This policy contains 33 unique actions which will give our towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

TidyTowns competition

The minister recognised the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working hard all year round to ensure communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit.

SuperValu has been the competition’s main sponsor for over 30 years, and Ian Allen, managing director of SuperValu, announced the results with Minister Humphreys.

There are now over 1,000 active TidyTowns committees backed by almost 30,000 volunteers who are highly committed to enhancing their towns and villages all around the country, Allen said.

Funding of €1.5 million has been announced by the minister to support the work of circa 900 TidyTowns groups for their efforts to make their towns and villages better places.

Since 2017, the Department of Rural and Community Development has provided €9.5 million in funding to support the important sustainability and other activities of these groups.

All groups who entered the competition in 2022 or 2023 will be eligible to apply for a grant of between €1,000 and €4,000. A list of all eligible groups is available on the department website.