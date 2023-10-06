The annual forest photo competition has been launched to celebrate the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027 featuring a new junior category for anybody under the age of 18.

The competition, run by Tegasc, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM), will run until December, in aid of SPAR National Tree Day.

There is a guaranteed €300 euro prize for each of the three theme categories, for both adult and junior competitor winners.

All of the winners of the competition will go through to the next round, the grand final on December 15, with a further €300 euro prize.

Acting head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department,Tom Houllihan said: “Our forests provide a wide range of benefits and, as with other years, we invite and encourage good quality and attractive digital images that highlight some of these multiple benefits.”

Forestry themes

The three competition themes focus on the multi-functional nature of forests from timber production to biodiversity enhancement.

The competition is suited to and provides a “great opportunity” to non professional budding photographers and photo enthusiasts.

‘Trees and Biodiversity’ is the first theme which will be running from October 5, to October 26. This theme is orientated around animal and plant life, throughout the forest.

The second theme will run from October 27 until November 20. This theme features farm trees and the integration of forests and trees into other farming activities.

The third and final theme, is a ‘celebration of all all that we can get from our forests‘.

They are looking for an image in this category that illustrates the abundance of resources that forests have. The Forest Harvest theme will run between November 21 and December 11.

Teagasc forestry liaison officer, Paul Butler said: “They illustrate how important trees are in our lives and the constantly changing landscapes within and around our forests.”