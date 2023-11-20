Kenmare Mart is getting ready to host a charity country concert this weekend to raise funds for a defibrillator for the local business park.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, November 25, from 7:30p.m. People are invited to join the event for a “mighty night of music, and maybe a jive or two”.

All proceeds raised on the night will go towards buying a defibrillator for Gortamullen Business Park, Co. Kerry. Entry on the night will be €10 per person.

Special guests on the night of “Kenmare Mart goes Country” will be country singers Neilly O’Connor, Effie Neill and Sheila Fitzgerald.

as shared by Effie Neill on Facebook.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, mart manager Dan McCarthy said the defibrillator will be for the estate, which includes the mart as well as some other businesses.

There are so many people working in this estate, coming through the mart and other businesses down the road, yet there is no facility with a defibrillator, he said and added:

“We said it would be better to raise [the money needed by] doing something like this and bringing the community together and lifting the spirits of the people for a long winter night.”

A stage will be set up where the auctioneer is and the whole ring area will be light up, allowing for dancing inside of the ring to some country music.