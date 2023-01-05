Two sheep had to be put down due to bad injuries after a dog attack in Gurteengrone Co. Carlow last week, sheep farmer Declan Corcoran told Agriland.

Gardaí confirmed receiving a report regarding the attack of two sheep on farmland in Carlow in the morning of Thursday, December 29.

The badly injured animals were still alive when Corcoran went out to feed the 200 lambs in total on the field at a main road around 9:30a.m.

He urged farmers in the area to keep an eye out, claiming that the dog is still on the loose and it will “definitely kill again”.

Advertisement

A dog warden attended the field yesterday (Wednesday, January 4), according to the farmer.

“I have had bother with dogs for nearly 10 years now. I actually want to get rid of all the ewes in summer because of the dog attacks.

“I am going to maybe keep a few store lambs,” he said emphasising that the worst part is when dogs worry sheep in lamb as it happened on his farm in 2015.

He added that he is less worried about the lambs leaving them out on the farm, and keeping the ewes close to the house. “That’s how I have been doing it for years,” he said.

Advertisement

Dog attack

In a different incident over the Christmas period, 45 sheep were killed and a further 20 animals were put down due to injuries in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating the dog attack after the animals were found dead and injured on lands at Ballymacegan, Lorrha in the morning of Tuesday, December 27.

Following the attack, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) sheep chair, Kevin Comiskey has called for an emergency meeting with ministers this week.

The “horrendous attack” comes within weeks of the last two desperate attacks in Moneygall, Co. Offaly and in Moyvalley, Co. Kildare, he said.