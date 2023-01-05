Farmers need to see a dividend as a result of the resumption of beef exports to China, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced today (Thursday, January 5), the resumption of imports of Irish beef into China.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 of an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

The minister said that Ireland can resume exporting beef to China under the same conditions as before the 2020 suspension

Farmers must benefit

ICSA beef chair, Edmund Graham has said the resumption of exports to China is welcome but stressed that farmers must see a dividend as a result.

“There was much optimism about the initial opening of the Chinese market in 2018 and there will be optimism again now, but it is no use to us if it does not result in a price rise,” Graham said.

“Beef farmers are enduring a long, hard, and expensive winter and the current price of beef is simply nowhere near good enough to cover our increased cost of production.”

The ICSA representative added that the reopening of the Chinese market should allow for better prices, claiming that meat factories will have more options.

“They will therefore be in a stronger position to negotiate with EU supermarkets, and this opportunity must be used to drive a better price for farmers,” Graham stated.

Beef promotion

Minister of State with responsibility for market development, Martin Heydon has said: “I know that Bord Bia will soon set in motion a programme of promotions to allow exporters capitalise on the opportunities offered by this announcement.

“Prior to the suspension, overall Irish beef exports to China were on an upward trajectory and I am confident that we can quickly regain momentum and market share there,” he added.