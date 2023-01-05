The North East Texel Club held its annual Twilight sale on Thursday (December 29) which saw over 70 in-lamb pedigree hogget ewes on offer.

The sale resulted in a record price of €4,600 for a Kilduff hogget ewe bred by Robert and James Dunne from Co. Cavan – as reported by Agriland last week. Agriland was at the North East Texel Twilight sale at Carnaross Mart on December 29

This top-priced hogget ewe, born in Febraury 2021, is out of a Kilduff ewe (RDF1900768 by Strathbogie Boss) and was sired by the renowned Loosebeare Chief.

This hogget ewe is a full sister to 5.5k Fit as a Fiddle, 2.2k Esteban and 1.8k Fiddler. The dam is a full sister to 2.5k Co-Pilot and goes back to Oberstown prolific Curley ewe.

The €4,600 double five-star hogget ewe was scanned with twins to 4.8k Drumderg Five Star. 🔥 🔥New top price of the evening. 4,600gns for a Kilduff hogget ewe. Sired by Loosebeare Chief. This hogget ewe scanned with twins to Drumderg Five Star finds a new home to a round of applause here at Carnaross. @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/CoJ4ZJ69iC— Michael Geary (@michaelg242) December 29, 2022

Sale report

The Dunnes came into money a second time at the sale with their Lot 28, which sold for €3,050.

This February 2021-born ewe was out of a Kilduff ewe (RDF1800729) and sired by Loosebeare Chief.

Again, she was a doube five-star ewe scanned with twins to Loosebeare Everest.

Next in the money was Michael, Colm and John McHugh based in Monaghan, with Lot 22 Greenhill flock, which sold for €3,000.

Out of a Greenhill ewe (HUI1705762) and sired by Procters Class Act, this ewe is a full sister to 4.5k Ecstasy, 1.4k Errigal. The dam of this ewe was said to be the best in the flock who bred 3.5k Cowboy.

This hogget ewe was also a double five-star and is scanned with twins to Garngour Future Star. Lot 22 of the Greenhill flock, from a Greenhill ewe and sired by Greenstar Dynamite sells for 3,000gns scanned with twins to Garngour Future Star. @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/8w2SIytevZ— Michael Geary (@michaelg242) December 29, 2022

The Greenhill flock saw Lot 62 sell for €2,550. Out of a Greenhill ewe (HUI1705762) and sired by Greenstar Dynamite, this hogget ewe was said to be out of the best breeding ewe in the flock.

She is scanned with twins to Garngour Future Star. Lot 62, from the McHugh pen at the Texel Twilight sale sells for 2,550gns. Out of a Greenhill ewe and sired by Greenstar Dynamite, this hogget ewe scanned with twins to Garngour Future Star. @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/a0Qo7ivqeY— Michael Geary (@michaelg242) December 29, 2022

Greenhill’s Lot 61 followed behind selling for €2,150. Out of a Greenhill ewe (HUI1906587) and sired by Procters Class Act, this ewe is scannd carrying twins to Garngour Future Star. Selling for 1,550gns and scanned with quads, lot 15 out of an Oberstown ewe and sired by Tamnamoney tops the evening so far at the Twilight sale. @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/nKSftE1UFu— Michael Geary (@michaelg242) December 29, 2022

Pat and Barry Farrell who run the Oberstown flock also had a good night at the sale, and had a large entry of ewes on the night.

The highest price achieved for the Farrells was €1,600 for Lot 17, which was out of an Oberstown ewe (PFI1901628) and sired by Tamnamoney Denzil. This hogget ewe is scanned with a single lamb to the 2022 sire-of-the-year Rhaeadr Entrepreneur.

Overall, the sale saw 73 in-lamb hogget ewes offered, with 65 finding new homes, representing a clearance rate of just under 90%.

The average price across the sale was €972.

Pics and prices

Lot 61 from the Greenhill flock sold for €2,150. By Procters Class Act and dam by Thonrville Alberto, this ewe is scanned with twins to Garngour Future Star Lot 69 from the Kilduff flock sold for €1,480. By a Kilduff ewe and sired by Loosebeare Chief, this double five-star ewe is scanned with twins to Loosebeare Everest Lot 56 from the Oberstown flock sold for €1,200. By an Oberstown ewe and sired by Knock Yardsman, this ewe is scanned with twins to Tanamoney Denzil

€1,000 raised for charity

On the evening, Lot 54, put forward by David and Clive Craig (Abbeyview and Clonard Texels) was offered for charity, with all proceeds of the sale going to the children’s hospital in Crumlin, Dublin.

The ewe (below) carrying a twin embryo raised €1,000 for donation.

Dam of the embryo is a Haddo ewe KWJ1801561 which was purchased in Scotland, while the sire of the embryo is the 42k Mullan Armani.