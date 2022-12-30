The North East Irish Texel Club Twilight sale on Thursday evening (December 29) saw prices top €4,600, a record-breaking price for the sale.

Taking centre stage at the Twilight in-lamb sale on the evening, which Agriland attended, was a hogget ewe from the Kilduff flock of Robert and James Dunne in Co. Cavan.

This hogget ewe, born in Febraury 2021, out of a Kilduff ewe (RDF1900768 by Strathbogie Boss) and sired by the renowned Loosebeare Chief, had caught the eye of many prior to entering the ring.

Described by the Dunnes as a “real smart powerful ewe”, she didn’t disappoint when she hit the ring.

This hogget ewe is a full sister to 5.5k Fit as a Fiddle, 2.2k Esteban and 1.8k Fiddler. The dam is a full sister to 2.5k Co-Pilot and goes back to Oberstown prolific Curley ewe.

The €4,600 double 5-star hogget ewe was scanned with twins to 4.8k Drumderg Five Star.

Looking after proceedings on the evening at Carnaross Mart, Rodney Windrum said it was the top price achieved for a sheep at the Meath-based mart.

Once the hammer fell at €4,600, a round of applause was witnessed around the ring. Lot 27 that sold for €4,600

Stay tuned to Agriland for a full report of the sale.