The agri sector currently has a range of exciting job opportunities on offer including sales advisor positions and a dairy farm internship, which are listed below.

All available positions can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, where additional information on relevant contact details, how to apply, and the closing dates are provided.

Manual milk recorders and EDIY assistance

Progressive Genetics is seeking applications for manual milk recorders and EDIY assistance in all of Leinster, Co. Donegal; Sligo; Mayo; Roscommon; Monaghan; Cavan; Leitrim; Tipperary; and Waterford.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

Visiting numerous dairy farms;

Organising and setting up milk recording on farm;

Making sure all equipment is fully maintained;

Collection of milk samples and yields;

Providing excellent quality of service;

Ensuring all farms are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

A clear understanding and knowledge of dairy farming, and a full clean driver’s licence is required. An agricultural background is preferable, but not essential.

Applicants should be willing to work at milking times, be able to communicate with customers, and maintain regular contact with the milk recording team.

Part-time farm inspector

The Irish Organic Association is recruiting a part-time farm inspector for the Co. Donegal and northwest region of Ireland on an if-and-when-needed basis, requiring approximately 80 days per year.

Inspections are carried out on site at various locations in the region. An own car and a full clean driver’s licence is essential, with expenses provided for all travel costs. The candidate will need to reside in Donegal.

A minimum of a level 8 (honours degree) in agricultural science, and previous experience and knowledge of on-farm processes is essential. Auditing experience is desirable.

Comprehensive training at various locations will be provided on all matters pertaining to organic production and certification regulatory duties.

Trainee certification officer and farm inspector

The Irish Organic Association is recruiting a full-time trainee farm inspector/certification officer for the Co. Galway and Mayo region and the west of Ireland.

This role will be split between inspection and certification officer duties. Inspections are carried out on site at various locations, meanwhile certification duties will be carried out from home and/or in the office in Athlone.

Comprehensive training at various locations will be provided on all matters pertaining to organic production and certification regulatory duties.

Qualifications and requirements:

A minimum of a level 8 (honours degree) in agricultural science;

Previous experience and knowledge of on-farm processes essential;

Auditing experience desirable;

A full clean driver’s licence is essential as a company vehicle will be supplied after the initial training.

Farm profitability and sustainability manager

Aurivo Co-op is looking for a full-time farm profitability and sustainability manager to lead a programme that will enhance the financial, environmental, and social sustainability of its farmers.

Key responsibilities of this position include:

Provide farm advisory services to milk suppliers, covering areas such as financial management, animal breeding, grassland management, and environmental sustainability;

Work with other industry stakeholders to provide advisory services to milk suppliers and shape industry requirements;

Organise and attend co-op events;

Grow the existing milk pool through recruitment of new entrants and help the sustainable expansion of existing suppliers;

Regularly communicate with milk suppliers through social media and written communications;

Communicate and work with all business units in Aurivo to benefit farmer members.

The ideal candidate will have a detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, and previous farm advisory and discussion group facilitation experience is desirable. A recognised third-level agri qualification is essential.

Sales representative

Agristock is looking for a hard-working individual to join the company as a full-time sales representative for Co. Kilkenny and the surrounding area.

The successful candidate must have a good knowledge on all aspects of agriculture, while previous experience selling directly to farmers is an advantage.

Full training on all Agristock products will be provided, and a basic wage and uncapped commission will await the right candidate.

A full clean driver’s license is required for this position as a company vehicle will be provided.

Full-time sales advisors

Specialist nutrition and forage products manufacturer, Agritech is looking for responsible, self-motivated and enthusiastic full-time sales advisors at several locations.

Due to ongoing expansion, advisors are required in Co. Kildare; Wicklow; Carlow; North Laois; Tipperary; Offaly; Westmeath; and West Waterford.

Responsibilities of this target and performance-based role include:

Manage and grow our existing customer base;

Distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales;

Develop new skills and knowledge;

Work individually and as part of a larger team.

A qualification relevant to the agri industry, knowledge and interest in agriculture, and a full clean driver’s licence is required.

Dairy farm internship

Are you looking for an exciting dairy internship opportunity and acquire many useful skills in the agriculture industry? Then this position in the southwest of Ireland might be for you.

Located 2km outside of Listowel, Co. Kerry with many social life options in the area, the successful candidate will be required on the farm from January 12 until June 20, 2023.

Job opportunity:

Farming 450 milking cows on a 60 unit Dairymaster rotary parlour;

Finishing 100 beef cattle;

80ac winter wheat;

Machinery business (silage, corn, feeding cattle, construction etc.);

Accommodation and food are provided on farm;

Use of van can be organised;

A team of five people run the farm enterprise.

Duties will include milking cows; feeding calves; bedding cattle; administration; machine work; and calving cows.