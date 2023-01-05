The South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester Club held its final sale of the year, which took place on Wednesday, December 28, at The Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The judge on the day was John Holden of the Blairmount flock in Co. Antrim.

In the shearling ewe class, Holden found his first-place sheep, a K007 Burnbank bred ewe, in lamb carrying two to a homebred M001 Woodview Farm, in John Morahan’s Woodview Farm pen.

Second place, a N001 Drummuck bred ewe purchased from the Firmount flock last year and who was in lamb to P001 Clogher carrying three lambs, was found in the pen of Adam Killeen’s Maltpool flock.

It was in the ewe lamb class that judge Holden found his first prize and champion of the show; the lamb, bred by P002 Giants Causeway, came from Paul Sammon’s Firmount flock,

This lamb caught the judge’s eye with her clean colours and overall presence in the show ring.

The second-prize ewe lamb and reserve overall, was found in the Clogher flock owned by Jonathan Wall. This lamb showed plenty of power and clean colours and was bred by K001 Woodview Farm.

The sale was back on the year with purchasers more cautious in the amount they were willing to part with for the sheep of their choice; however, there was good interest in the better types on offer, the club said.

Top price of the day went to Jonathan Wall’s reserve champion lamb which sold to Paul Sammon for €660.

A sixth-place lamb in the pre-sale show exhibited by Aidan Killeen of the Ballinchalla flock saw a lot of interest and sold for €600 to David Love, Co. Donegal. This lamb was bred by a homebred sheep of Aidan’s, N001 Ballinchalla. Adam Killeen’s second place shearling ewe sold for €600.

Tom Staunton’s pen was keenly viewed by purchasers and his pre-sale fourth place ewe lamb sold for €540, this lamb was got by N004 Drummuck.

A further brace of lambs from Maskview sold for €500, one by N004 Drummuck and one by N009 Temain. Last in the sale was Joe Scahill’s Faughburren flock which saw their P003 Braeburn bred lamb sell for €480.