The two top-priced females headed back south from the Blessington All-Star Texel in-lamb sale held recently.

The top price ewe at €2,000 on the day was exhibited by Arthur and Patrick O’Keeffe.

This ewe was a full ET sister of the female champion at this year’s Growvite Texel All-Ireland which was held in June at Finnvalley Show, in Co Donegal.

A daughter of O’Keeffe’s very successful stock ram Midlock Dapper, she sold to the Emlach flock of Fergal O’Se carrying twins by Garngour Flyhalf.

Next best price was Robert and James Walker’s lot 8 selling at €1,800 to Co. Kerry based breeder Dermot O’Sullivan.

This ewe was an ET full sister to the champion at Blessington Premier 2021, and a daughter of Walker’s very successful stock ram Harestone Commander. She sold in-lamb to Corbo Franklin.

It was back to O’Keeffe’s pen for the sale of lot 22 at €1,500, again a Midlock Dapper daughter and a full ET sister to the champion ewe lamb at the Blessington Premier 2021. She sold carrying twins by Garngour Flyhalf to Aidan Murphy, from Co. Meath.

At €1,300 from Anthony Donnelly’s pen lot 27 a Knock Yazoo daughter sold carrying a single by Silverhill Doughlas to Noel P Walsh, Co. Waterford.

Top of the ewe lamb prices was €1,200 for lot 70 from Michael Power’s flock dispersal, a double 5-star daughter of Sportsmans Dare Devil joined the Greenhill flock of John and Colm McHugh in Co. Monaghan.