The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) sheep chair, Kevin Comiskey has called for an emergency meeting with ministers this week after 45 sheep have been killed in a dog attack in Co. Tipperary.

The “horrendous attack” comes within weeks of the last two desperate attacks in Moneygall, Co. Offaly and in Moyvalley, Co. Kildare, Comiskey said.

Further 20 animals had to be put down after the large-scale attack in Co. Tipperary over the Christmas period.

Following the incident, Comiskey called for an emergency meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

“This slaughter of animals on the farm, and the horrendous effect it has on family farms and everyone involved finding these animals scattered around the field slaughterd cannot continue.

“Incidents like this just can’t keep going on week after week. Time for talking is over. Action is needed now,” he said.

Dog attacks

The IFA sheep chair said he receives calls reporting a dog attack every week throughout the year – from two to three sheep, to seven and to 15 sheep.

He met with Minister McConalogue after the attack in Moneygall proposing a single national database, microchipping, sanctions, and enforcement at local authority level to tackle the issue.

A total of 48 lambs have been killed in Moneygall, just a few days after 12 sheep were brutally attacked and killed by dogs in Kildare.

Minister McConalogue must take ownership of this issue and get it sorted out immediately, the IFA sheep chair said.