Minister of State for trade promotion and digital transformation, Dara Calleary, has announced a new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes and is calling for applications from manufacturers in the industrial, agricultural, and related sectors.

The tariff suspension scheme offers the possibility for such companies to import raw materials, components or intermediate products from outside the European Union (EU) free from tariff duty, if the item cannot be sourced in the EU/Turkey.

The tariff quota scheme is designed to address shortages in the availability of essential materials within the EU and can be applied for in the same way as suspensions.

Welcoming the new call, Minister Calleary said: “These schemes represent an opportunity for Irish manufacturers to reduce the costs of sourcing materials that are not available in the EU. I would encourage Irish companies to avail of the tariff suspensions and quota schemes.”

Deadline for applications is 5:30p.m on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Applications can be sent by e-mail to [email protected] and posted to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, D02 TD30.

The suspension of duties on the applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

Tariff suspension scheme

Article 28 of the Treaty of Rome provides for the temporary suspension of duties under the Common Customs Tariff (CCT) on imports of raw materials and components for further processing, where it is established that industry within the EU is unable to obtain supplies of the product or suitable substitutes.

The aim of the tariff suspension scheme is to strengthen the EU’s industrial production capacity, thereby making it easier for its producers to compete with third country suppliers. It does not apply to ‘finished’ products.

Companies, in applying for tariff suspensions, must be able to demonstrate that each item for which duty suspension is sought: