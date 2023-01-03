The weather forecast for the start of the New Year indicates a few wet and windy days ahead with the potential for localised flooding.

According to Met Éireann, it will be wet and windy today (Tuesday, January 3) with spells of heavy rain bringing the potential for flooding.

Highest temperatures will range from 10° to 13°C, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

There is also a Status Yellow weather warning for rain in place for Co. Kerry. The warning came into effect at 8:00p.m yesterday and will remain in place until 8:00p.m today.

Elsewhere, it will be windy with frequent showers tonight, becoming scattered by morning as winds start to ease. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9° as fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, moderating later.

It is expected to be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers tomorrow (Wednesday, January 4). Afternoon temperatures will range from 10° to 13° with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds.

The national forecaster has said that it will become largely dry with isolated showers for a time Wednesday night. Cloud and persistent rain will develop over southern counties towards morning.

Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night of 5° to 8°, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Weather forecast for rest of the week

Thursday will be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy. Highest temperatures ranging from 7° to 11° with light southerly winds freshening from the southwest during the afternoon.

Rain will clear eastwards early on Thursday night leaving a mostly clear calm night. Fog will develop as winds fall off and temperatures drop to between -1° and +1° with frost in places.

It will be mainly dry with fog slow to clear on Friday morning. In the afternoon southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh, then cloud and rain will develop along western coasts, spreading eastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range from 7° to 11°. Friday night will be cold with frost in places.

Saturday will be mainly dry with showers on coasts, turning to sleet at times and with snow on higher ground. A cold and windy day is likely and showers will become more widespread towards evening.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest Sunday will be cold and windy with showers of sleet and snow, frequent over the west and north and isolated in the east and south.