On many dairy farms, milk replacer plays a vital role in the calf-rearing process. It aids in calf development and growth performance.

At birth, calves are monogastric, which means they obtain all their nutrient requirements from milk or milk replacer.

During the calf-rearing process, the rumen develops and they become ruminants.

On most farms that use milk replacer it is introduced to calves at about three days of age.

Generally, this is after the calf has received colostrum and a number of feeds of transition milk.

It is important that calves receive adequate amounts of colostrum soon after birth; for this, farmers should follow the 1,2,3 rule.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow; Feed the calf colostrum within the first two hours of birth; Calves must be offered at least 3L of good-quality colostrum.

Feeding milk replacer has a number of benefits, with the reduced risk of spreading disease a major one.

When herds have, or might have Johne’s disease-positive cows, whole milk should not be fed to calves.

Johne’s disease is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) which affects cattle and other ruminants.

MAP bacteria can be spread from one animal to another by feeding infected milk, along with a number of other potential diseases.

Using a milk replacer offers calves protection from these diseases. But if you feed calves whole milk or milk replacer, it is important that the calf is provided with energy and protein which is critical to support and maintain their normal bodily functions.

Below is a table that outlines some of the more popular milk replacers on the market and the price you can expect to pay for them. Milk replacer Bag size (kg) Protein percentage Cost per bag Cost per kg Auctus Turbo Thrive 20 21.5% €55.00 €2.75 Auctus Champion 20 23.5% €56.50 €2.83 Bonanza Shine-once-a-day 20 20% €68.00 €3.40 Volac Heiferlac 20 26% €68.00 €3.40 Volac AAA Golden Maverick 20 23% €63.00 €3.15 Volac Maverick Hi-Spec 20 25% €66.00 €3.30 Volac Maverick Once-a-day 20 24% €65.00 €3.25 Nutrias Nutri Start 20 23% €64.00 €3.20 Nutrias Nutri Start Plus 20 25% €66.00 €3.30 Wicklow Calf Pro 25 21% €70.00 €2.80 Wicklow Calf Excellence 25 23% €80.00 €3.20 Gain Shine 20 20% €66.50 €3.33 Gain Easi-Mix 20 25% €67.00 €3.35 Gain Shine Once-a-day 20 23% €74.50 €3.73 Dairygold Prime Elite 23 20 23% €61.00 €3.05 Dairygold Prime Elite 25 Plus 20 25% €66.00 €3.30 Liffey Mills Elvor Performance 25 25% €68.00 €2.72 Liffey Mills Elvor Adapto 25 21% €76.00 €3.04 Interchem ProHeifer 25 26% €85.00 €3.40 Interchem Pro Calf 25 21% €80.00 €3.20

It is important to note that these prices may change depending on where you are purchasing milk replacer and should only be used as a guide.