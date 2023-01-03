On many dairy farms, milk replacer plays a vital role in the calf-rearing process. It aids in calf development and growth performance.

At birth, calves are monogastric, which means they obtain all their nutrient requirements from milk or milk replacer.

During the calf-rearing process, the rumen develops and they become ruminants.

Milk replacer

On most farms that use milk replacer it is introduced to calves at about three days of age.

Generally, this is after the calf has received colostrum and a number of feeds of transition milk.

It is important that calves receive adequate amounts of colostrum soon after birth; for this, farmers should follow the 1,2,3 rule.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

  1. Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow;
  2. Feed the calf colostrum within the first two hours of birth;
  3. Calves must be offered at least 3L of good-quality colostrum.

Feeding milk replacer has a number of benefits, with the reduced risk of spreading disease a major one.

When herds have, or might have Johne’s disease-positive cows, whole milk should not be fed to calves.

Johne’s disease is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) which affects cattle and other ruminants.

MAP bacteria can be spread from one animal to another by feeding infected milk, along with a number of other potential diseases.

Using a milk replacer offers calves protection from these diseases. But if you feed calves whole milk or milk replacer, it is important that the calf is provided with energy and protein which is critical to support and maintain their normal bodily functions.

Prices

Below is a table that outlines some of the more popular milk replacers on the market and the price you can expect to pay for them.

Milk replacerBag size (kg)Protein percentageCost per bagCost per kg
Auctus Turbo Thrive2021.5%€55.00€2.75
Auctus Champion2023.5%€56.50€2.83
Bonanza Shine-once-a-day2020%€68.00€3.40
Volac Heiferlac2026%€68.00€3.40
Volac AAA Golden Maverick2023%€63.00€3.15
Volac Maverick Hi-Spec2025%€66.00€3.30
Volac Maverick Once-a-day2024%€65.00€3.25
Nutrias Nutri Start 2023%€64.00€3.20
Nutrias Nutri Start Plus2025%€66.00€3.30
Wicklow Calf Pro2521%€70.00€2.80
Wicklow Calf Excellence2523%€80.00€3.20
Gain Shine2020%€66.50€3.33
Gain Easi-Mix2025%€67.00€3.35
Gain Shine Once-a-day2023%€74.50€3.73
Dairygold Prime Elite 232023%€61.00€3.05
Dairygold Prime Elite 25 Plus2025%€66.00€3.30
Liffey Mills Elvor Performance2525%€68.00€2.72
Liffey Mills Elvor Adapto2521%€76.00€3.04
Interchem ProHeifer2526%€85.00€3.40
Interchem Pro Calf2521%€80.00€3.20

It is important to note that these prices may change depending on where you are purchasing milk replacer and should only be used as a guide.

