A cold but sunny and dry day led to the perfect conditions for what was an extremely successful truck and tractor run in aid of Join Our Boys Trust, which took place in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway on Sunday (December 4).

The run was held in memory of Archie Naughton, who sadly passed away earlier this year from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a disease his two younger brothers George and Isaac are battling.

Trucks and tractors descended from near and far in memory of Archie and in support of his brothers. Funds raised from the run have reached in excess of €20,000 already and donations are still coming in, the chief organiser of the event, Claire Dolan told Agriland. Glenamaddy Truck and Tractor run in memory of Archie Naughton and in aid of Join Our Boys Trust

The funds will go towards helping to find a cure for DMD and support the ongoing objectives of the trust.

The truck and tractor run passed through a number of local villages including Williamstown and Clonberne and helped to create a very special day for everyone.

McDermott Agri Contractors based in Co. Mayo lined up and ready for the run in Glenamaddy

Archie’s parents Paula and Padraic Naughton said Archie had been a huge fan of all things farming and would have loved that this year’s tractor and truck run was in his honour.

‘Heartfelt thanks’

On Facebook after the event, Paula and Padraic Naughton said: “It is impossible to describe today. Archie would have been in his absolute element.”

“Months of hard work and organisation by Claire Dolan, Declan Geraghty and their incredible teams resulted in the most extraordinary event,” they continued.

“We understand that there were 116 trucks and over 300 tractors that took part, which was phenomenal.

“George and Isaac brought their two lovely friends and they had a great time. They were all very, very impressed.

Isaac and George at the Truck and Tractor Run in Glenamaddy. Image source: Join Our Boys Trust

“Sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the organisers, stewards, the civil defence, donors, supporters, participants and everyone else. We are humbled and immensely grateful.”

Join Our Boys Trust

The Join Our Boys Trust was set up in 2014 following a conversation with a consultant at Temple Street Children’s Hospital who advised the family to ‘go home and love their children’.

The aim of the Join Our Boys Trust has been twofold: To fund research into finding a cure for DMD and to design and build a purpose-built house that will accommodate the family for as long as they require it.

Since the Join Our Boys Trust was established, enough money has been raised to build the house, which is in Roscommon town and which is owned by the trust.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards helping find a cure for DMD and support the ongoing objectives of the trust.