The Glenamaddy tractor and truck run, which will take place on Sunday, December 4, will be held in memory of 16-year-old ‘farming mad’ Archie Naughton from Co. Roscommon, who lost his battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) on July 7.

Archie’s twelve-year-old brothers, twins George and Isaac, also have DMD. Archie’s dying wish was that a cure for DMD be found.

Archie’s heartbroken parents Paula and Padraic, who farm in Athlone, have expressed thanks to Claire Dolan, her team and the wider Glenamaddy community for the gesture of this year’s Glenamaddy tractor and truck run being in Archie’s memory.

“Archie was a huge fan of all things farming and spent hours on end on the farm getting to know all the equipment and animals,” they said.

“He farmed with his friends, Mark and Anne Corcoran in Oran, Roscommon, and had his own Limousins. Archie with his friend Mark Corcoran

“He would have loved that this year’s tractor and truck run is in his honour.

“More importantly than ever, with Archie’s recent passing, the funds raised will help find a cure for DMD and support the ongoing objectives of the trust,” they added.

DMD

In 2012, when Archie was six and George and Isaac were two and a half, all three boys were diagnosed with DMD.

DMD is a catastrophic muscle wasting disease which impacts on the boys’ ability to walk, use their limbs, or even hug the people they love.

Those who live until their late teens are likely to become totally paralysed and eventually die of respiratory and or heart failure.

George and Isaac are paralysed and in wheelchairs. They are now struggling to use their arms.

Join Our Boys Trust

The Join Our Boys Trust was set up in 2014 following a conversation with a consultant in Temple Street Children’s Hospital who advised the family to ‘go home and love their children’.

The aim of the Join Our Boys Trust has been twofold: To fund research into finding a cure for DMD disease and to design and build a purpose-built house that will accommodate the family for as long as they require it.

Since the Join Our Boys Trust was established, enough money has been raised to build the house, which is in Roscommon town and which is owned by the trust.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will help find a cure for DMD and support the ongoing objectives of the trust.

“Archie loved Chelsea, Connacht rugby, music, playing drums and farming. He loved being out and about on the farm and had dreams of owning his own farm one day. He also wanted to be a rugby coach and a professional drummer,” Paula remebers.

“He enjoyed spending time with his many pals and watching sport. He could not get enough of roast dinners.

“When he was younger, he met Cheryl Cole. Archie will be ‘forever 16’ and he will never be forgotten,” she said.

“George loves learning facts about everything. He is an artist and loves painting. He loves history, geography and travelling. He wants to be a professional artist and have exhibitions all over the world,” the mother added.

“He also loves to watch TV documentaries, loves LEGO architecture and spending times with friends and reading,” said Paula.

“Isaac also loves learning new facts and is obsessed with soccer. He loves every single sport and watches every game or sports tournament. He wants to be a soccer player and play for Ireland or Scotland.

“Isaac is a total joker and does very good impressions of many famous people.”

A raffle will be held on the day of the run. Registration for the run will take place from 10:00a.m to 11:45a.m.

Roll out will be at 12 noon sharp from Glenamaddy equestrian centre. The entry fee is €20.