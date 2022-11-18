There are several exciting and interesting jobs, including a farm advisor position up for grabs in the agri sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Senior digital marketing executive

Cattle breeding and herd management services company, Munster Bovine is looking for a senior digital marketing executive to work across multi-disciplinary teams with stakeholders in the delivery of integrated digital marketing campaigns.

The core responsibilities, among others, include:

Assist in the development and maintenance of Munster Bovines’ company website, creating content, ensuring product information is up to date and accurate;

Monitoring online user behaviour to ensure a continuous improvement model is adopted;

Delivery of integrated digital marketing and digital advertising campaigns contributing to the achievement of revenue targets and customer retention targets;

Analyse results of digital marketing activity and present findings and recommendations to wider team;

Monitor competitor digital activity and report on same.

A Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, communications, journalism, multimedia studies or a related field is required. Experience in digital marketing and website management, as well as 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role is essential.

Farm relationship manager

Munster Bovine is also seeking applications for a farm relationship manager position in Co. Tipperary.

This full-time role incorporates sales and breeding advice. Responsibilities include planning and execution of all sales of products and services, including but not limited to A.I. services, milk recording, and herd health.

The preferred candidate ideally will have a history of sales growth, a level 8 degree in agricultural science; and knowledge of farming systems and a clear understanding of the role cattle breeding technologies play in creating value for herd owners.

Farm advisor

A farm advisor in the field of crops is sought to carry out advisory duties under the Teagasc/Boortmalt Joint Industry Programme based in the Carlow and Wexford area and within the south east region.

The successful candidate will run a network of malting barley monitor farms, public events, supporting initiatives aimed at discussion group and non-discussion group participants, and assisting with on-farm advice.

Applicants must hold a level 8 degree in agricultural science or equivalent, including crop husbandry as a major component, and be approved Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) pesticide advisors, or will attain such status within 12 months.

Business development manager

Animal nutrition company, Auctus is currently looking for a full-time business development manager for the south west of Ireland due to the company’s rapid expansion.

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include supporting the growth of sales to co-operative, agri-merchant and feed mill businesses; delivering on agreed sales; and developing existing business channels.

A degree in agricultural science or similar is preferable, and previous sales management experience is an advantage but not essential. Suitable candidates should have a strong knowledge of the animal feed and nutrition market in Ireland.

Animal health and welfare researcher

Teagasc’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Co. Cork is looking for an animal health and welfare researcher to investigate ways in which to improve animal health and welfare on Irish dairy farms.

The main objective of the role will be to develop and implement an on-farm cow and calf welfare benchmarking tool. The successful candidate will also lead in data analysis and in writing progress reports.

Candidates must have a level 8 degree in agricultural science or a related discipline; excellent laboratory skills; and demonstrate technical expertise working with dairy cows and calves.

Dairy relief milker

Part-time and full-time positions for relief milkers are available located near Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

The ideal candidates will have some experience, although not necessary, as training can be provided. They must be reliable, punctual and have a good work ethic.

Sales advisors

Agritech NI Ltd. is currently recruiting for responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic full-time sales advisors in the following locations: Co. Down; Antrim; Derry; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Armagh.

Chosen candidates will be expected to provide advice and guidance to farmers, manage and grow the existing customer base, and distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales.

Knowledge and interest in agriculture, a qualification relevant to the agri industry and a full, clean drivers licence is required. Previous agri sales experience is desired.

Agricultural consultant

Agri-environmental consultancy Philip Farrelly & Co. are looking for an experienced agricultural consultant to work on projects including EIAR projects in wind energy, water and drainage.

Strong understanding of Irish agriculture along with a third-level qualification in one or a combination of the following areas is required: Agricultural/environmental science, ecology, soil science or freshwater ecology/hydrology.

The candidate will be based primarily in the headquarters in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.