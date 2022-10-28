Several interesting and challenging jobs are up for grabs in the agri-sector at the moment, and one of them maybe for you.

In this article, we profile the latest jobs to become available in the past week.

For more information on these jobs and more (including details on how to apply for them), visit AgriRecruit.

Dairy farm system researcher

Teagasc is looking to take on a dairy farm systems researcher to be based at the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

The role is a temporary externally funded non-grant in aid contract post for an initial indicative duration of 12 months with with the possibility of an extension, subject to contract.

The successful candidate will work with the head of livestock systems on a number of farm systems projects, including coordinating, administering and managing a Teagasc project in Tanzania, involving travel to that country.

Farm Liaison officer

Strathroy Dairy is looking to fill the role of farm liaison officer to be based in the southeast of Ireland.

The successful applicant will be the first point of contact between Strathroy and its suppliers in the area.

The applicant will need, among other things, a detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, especially milk production and quality.

Farm manager

A 145-cow dairy farm in Co. Cork is seeking a farm manager. The work will involve milking, grassland management, breeding management, and general animal husbandry.

The working week will be 44 hours. Milking facilities on the farm include a 24-unit parlour.

Agri-environment specialist

IRD (integrated rural development company) Duhallow in Co. Cork is looking to take on an agri-environmental specialist to work on the Duhallow Blue Dot European Innovation Partnership (EIP) Project.

The project aims to reward farmers for protecting, restoring, and enhancing the river water quality of the Allow Catchments in the north of the county.

The ideal candidate should have a general understanding of agricultural production systems such as dairy, beef and dry stock, and agri-environmental government schemes.

Farm manager assistant

A 150-cow pedigree fleckvieh herd in Co. Monaghan has a vacancy for a farm manager assistant.

The ideal candidate should have a good understanding of modern technology, and be a competent stock person and capable of using machinery.

The candidate will preferably have a Level 6 dairy degree or similar qualification.

Manager – tagging and livestock

Mullinahone Co-op in Co. Tipperary is looking for a manager in tagging and livestock intelligence.

The candidate will require a third level degree in agriculture, animal science, or similar, among other things.