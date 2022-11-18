The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is set to host a national beef meeting in Co. Laois on Tuesday, November 22.

The event will take place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, at 8:00pm.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, the IFA’s national livestock chairperson Brendan Golden said: “We want to hear farmers’ views on the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group draft report and its direction.

“The event will discuss challenges being faced by winter finishers, many of whom feel abandoned by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue; and the direction of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Speakers on the night will include:

Tim Cullinan, IFA president;

Brendan Golden, IFA national livestock chairperson;

Aidan Murray, Teagasc beef specialist;

Joe Burke, Bord Bia;

Paul Nolan, Dawn Meats.

All are welcome to attend on the night. The event is being hosted by Laois IFA but is open to farmers from across the country.

The meeting will take place after Golden recently outlined that Irish beef price is at “its furthest ever” level behind EU price.

Earlier this month, Golden said that figures from the Bord Bia Beef Price Tracker showed Irish beef price had fallen to 54c/kg behind the EU average beef price.

He said this is the furthest that Irish price has ever been behind the EU average beef price and added that the matter “raises serious questions”.

As of October 29, the average Irish R3 steer price stood at €4.52/kg. On the same date, the average EU young bull price was at €5.06/kg or 54c/kg ahead of Irish price, while UK steer price was at €5.12/kg or 60c/kg ahead of Irish price.

Cattle price across Europe as of October 29:

Ireland R3 steer price: €4.52/kg;

€4.52/kg; France R3 young bull price: €5.21/kg;

€5.21/kg; Poland R3 young bull price: €4.85;

€4.85; Italy R3 young bull price: €4.83.

Golden said: “The price cuts seen over the past few weeks are at odds with strengthening prices in our key markets as we face into the key Christmas trade”.