The youngest Thalidomide survivor in Ireland, John Stack, a suckler farmer from Tarbert, Co. Kerry, has said he was needlessly affected with his injuries and disabilities.

“The Irish State made a deliberate decision in November 1961 not to act when notified about the international withdrawal of a wholly toxic drug for morning sickness,” he said.

John was born in January 1963, and his mother took the morning sickness drug, Thalidomide, seven months after the drug should have been withdrawn from the market in Ireland.

The former national chair of Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) animal health committee said the Irish Thalidomide Association members are looking for adequate compensation and proper health plans from the government as they are getting older.

“There have been 25 ministers for health in the past 61 years since Thalidomide landed in Ireland,” he said.

“This week we are marking the international withdrawal and highlighting yet again what really happened in Ireland.

“They failed us as children; they are still failing us now.”

Advertisement

He said that his mother had never spoken about taking the drug when it should have been taken off the shelf. His approach has been to get on with things.

“What can you do?” he said rhetorically.

Thalidomide farmer

John took over his uncle’s farm as he would not have been able to follow his father’s footsteps.

“My father was a butcher and I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said.

“I worked out my own way of doing things and my son, who is 26 years of age and a mechanic, helps out. I have had students working on the farm over the years which I found great.

Advertisement

“I just got on with things,” he continued.

“I would be more careful around livestock and on the farm than the average farmer. I drive a jeep at the moment and I have driven tractors in the past.

“In the last year, we have campaigned and lobbied relentlessly. It’s been very tough. We have agreed with Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, to enter a ‘process’, starting next week to address all the issues.

“We have agreed that we will be part of the formatting of that process jointly with them and in particular that the appointment of a chairperson will be agreed in advance.

“This has to end now; 61 years with no answers is unforgivable.

“The Taoiseach said this week that the ‘duty of candour’ should be mandatory on medical issues.

“Well that’s the minimum we are expecting if this process is to have any chance of success,” John said.