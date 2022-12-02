Tim Healy, the chief operations officer for Dairygold, has retired after 37 years with the co-op.

He joined Dairygold in the mid-80s and since then has held a number of important positions across the business.

He directed the dairy expansion programme for Dairygold, which oversaw the growth in milk supply following the abolition of milk quotas in 2015. Tim Healy

He also led a partnership programme with Norwegian dairy co-operative TINE SA, which led to investment by both businesses in dairy processing and produce manufacturing facilities in Mogeely, Co. Cork.

A spokesperson for Dairygold said: “After 37 years of dedicated service to Dairygold, chief operations officer Tim Healy has retired. Tim joined Dairygold in 1985 and held several highly influential positions in the business.

The spokesperson added: “Among some of his achievements, he directed the dairy expansion programme for the business which oversaw the growth in milk supply post-quotas and also led the programme of partnership with TINE SA that culminated in a significant investment by both Dairygold and TINE SA in Mogeely.

“We are hugely grateful for Tim’s hard work across the business and his unwavering support and commitment down through the years, and wish him all the best in his retirement,” the Dairygold spokesperson commented.

In other movements in the agri-business sector, an inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been appointed as the new director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

Ibec, the umbrella representative group for Irish businesses, has confirmed that Dale Crammond is to take over the role in January.

Speaking on his appointment, Crammond said: “I am looking forward to leading MII in what is a period of huge opportunities for the industry, despite emerging economic challenges.

“The meat sector in Ireland, from farm through to processing and export, is one of the most important indigenous industries in the national economy, supporting in excess of 120,000 individual farmers and generating total sales of more than €4.5 billion,” he added.