The calf sale at Enniscorthy Mart, which took place on Wednesday (November 30), had 130 entries this week.

Speaking to Agriland, the Co. Wexford mart’s manager Kevin Murphy described the trade at the sale as a strong.

According to Murphy, the customers present at the sale were looking for “those good continental calves”.

“The sale was mostly made up of calves but the quality on offer was varied, with some great calves on offer as well as some poorer-quality calves,” he said.

Advertisement

Calf sale

The Friesians were described as being scarce on the day.

The lighter-type Friesians sold from €40 up to €110, while the reared Friesians made from €175, up to a top price of €300.

Some sample Friesian prices:

Two reared Friesian bulls made €300 each;

A three-week-old Friesian bull made €125;

A two-week-old Friesian bull made €115.

The Continental calves on offer at Wednesday’s sale ranged from €170 for a light Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top price of €490 for a month-old Charolais-cross bull calf.

Advertisement

The Continental heifers’ calves on offer sold from €130, to €400 for higher-quality calves.

Some sample Continental calf prices:

A four-week-old Charolais-cross bull made €490;

A four-week-old Charolais-cross bull made €405;

A four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer made €385;

A three-week-old Charolais-cross heifer made €330.

Enniscorthy mart

The Angus and Hereford calves on offer at this week’s sale sold anywhere from €130 for lighter-type calves, up to €400 for an eight-week-old Hereford-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

An eight-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €400;

A three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer sold for €350;

A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €290;

A three-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €280;

A three-week-old Angus-cross heifer sold for €235.

This four-week-old Angus cross bull made €300

Image source: Enniscorthy Mart

“Overall, a big sale for the time of the year and a great trade as farmer’s and agents compete for those quality calves,” Murphy said.