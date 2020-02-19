Video: Engines to roar for Mark Quinn Memorial run once more

Preparations are well underway ahead of the seventh annual Mark Quinn Memorial Tractor Run, which is set to take place next month.

Taking place in Castletown, Co. Meath, the run will kick off at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 22.

As in previous years, tractors of all makes and sizes will take part – however, this year trucks, vintage cars and Honda 50s will also participate, according to organisers.

Funds raised on the day will be split between two worthy local causes: Castletown Tidy Towns Association; and mental health and suicide prevention charity SOSAD (Save Our Sons And Daughters).

Registration will cost €20 per tractor on the day and will take place from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.

A video has been provided of last year’s event, which organisers say was a huge success.

In addition, it is hoped that another super “monster raffle” will be held at this year’s event; organisers of this charity event are currently appealing to agricultural businesses for any item, however small, that they could sponsor.

Such sponsored prizes would be greatly appreciated, the organisers have said, adding that all proceeds raised will go to two extremely worthwhile charities.

For those interested in learning more, further details can be obtained from the Mark Quinn Memorial Tractor Run Facebook page.