‘Claas’ acts set for show as machinery open days beckon

Two open days are being organised where farmers and agri contractors can check out Claas, Schaffer, Takeuchi and Redrock machinery up close and in person.

Set to be held later this month, Breens Farm Machinery in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, will be presenting its newly updated premises.

The open days will be held on Friday, and Saturday, February 28 and 29. The first day will be held from 10:00am through to 7:00pm, while the second will run from 10:00am through to 5:00pm.

According to Breens, the events will give visitors the opportunity to take a closer look at the dealership’s new premises, workshop, stores and display areas – as well as the main attraction – the machinery.

New machinery from Claas, Takeuchi, Schaffer and Redrock brands – among others – will be on show, while brand representatives will also be on hand on both days to provide any info attendees may seek.

In addition, used machinery will be on display with approved field-ready Claas tractors, mowers and rakes set for show.

Used Takeuchi mini diggers and plant, as well as various other machines, will be exhibited also.

Breens Stores Department will run “special discount offers” during the event on all Claas, Takeuchi and general parts consumables, the dealership has promised.

Refreshments will be on hand, and there will be spot prizes to be won across the two-day event with all proceeds raised going to charity.

“Everyone is welcome to drop in to view the displays of machinery new and used,” Conor Breen of Breens concluded.