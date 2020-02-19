Car stopped at checkpoint ‘almost 13 years without road tax’

An Garda Síochána’s Roads Policing Unit in Naas, Co. Kildare, made quite a discovery at a checkpoint on Monday, February 17.

A post on the Garda Twitter page outlined that a car was stopped when the unit was conducting a checkpoint in Kill, Co. Kildare.

Upon entering the car’s details in the “mobility app”, Gardaí discovered that the vehicle hadn’t that the car tax was out of date by a total of 4,676 days or nearly 13 years.

The post outlined that the car was subsequently impounded by Gardaí and that proceedings are to follow.

Concluding, the post outlined that the mobility project is “an initiative under ‘A Policing Service for the Future’.

Garda search of meat processor

In other Garda news, a multi-agency workplace search involving Gardaí attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) arrested four people following a search of a meat processor in Co. Meath last week.

Members from GNIB accompanied officials from the Work Relations Commission and Department of Social Protection to search the offices and warehouse of a meat processing company in Co. Meath, a statement from An Garda Síochána confirmed.

As a result of enquiries and intelligence, it was established that this company was employing persons in contravention of the Immigration and Employment Permits Legislation, the Garda statement added.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.