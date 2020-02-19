Cattle marts: Continued demand with strong weanling prices achieved

Mart managers at cattle marts across the country continue to report a “strong trade”, with growing numbers of stock being presented for sale on a continuous basis.

The general reports seem to suggest that prices in the recent days have been similar to weeks gone by, while in many places, turnout numbers have increased.

Similar to the previous week, the demand for cull cows ringside was high; one mart manager even claimed they could have sold up to “100 more cows, with demand so high”.

The weanling trade has also improved, with some top prices achieved by both bulls and heifers.

Kilkenny Mart

There was a “surprisingly smaller sale” at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, February 13, according to mart auctioneer George Candler.

With an “excellent trade” being reported over the past few of weeks, only 650 cattle were on offer on the day. .

However, trade was reported as “a lively affair” keeping in line with previous weeks on that front.

Heavy cattle were said to be more plentiful, while 110 cows went to sale in just over an hour.

Sample bullock prices: Continentals: over 560kg made from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: over 560kg made from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg;

Herefords: over 560kg made from €1.80/kg to 2.10/kg.

George remarked that lighter traditional breeds such as Aberdeen Angus and Herefords under 310kg were more difficult to sell.

Castlerea Mart

Some 630 cattle were on offer at Castlerea Mart on Thursday, February 13.

Mart manager, Brendan Egan told AgriLand that there was “excellent demand for all classes of stock on offer”, with bullocks and forward store heifers making €20-30/head more on the previous week.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 580kg – €1,445 or €2.49/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,190 or €2.53/kg;

Limousin: 505kg – €1,335 or €2.64/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 820kg – €1,790 or €2.18/kg. Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 405kg – €1,105 or €2.73/kg;

Limousin: 560kg – €1,440 or €2.57/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 400kg – €990 or €2.48/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,160 or €2.47/kg.

Brendan stated: “The weanling trade continues to rise, while the dry cow trade remains strong also”.

Some dry cows were reported to make up as far as €1,535/head, while €2.01/kg was achieved by a good quality Limousin cow.

Sample cow prices: Aberdeen Angus: 795kg – €1,490 or €1.87/kg;

Simmental: 785kg – €1,535 or €1.96/kg;

Charolais: 735kg – €1,450 or €1.97/kg;

Limousin: 555kg – €1,165 or €2.01/kg. Sample weanling prices: Charolais bull: 280kg – €870 or €3.11/kg;

Limousin bull: 405kg – €1,050 or €2.59/kg;

Charolais heifer: 395kg – €1,125 or €2.85/kg;

Limousin heifer: 340kg – €1,100 or €3.24/kg;

Simmental heifer: 260kg – €1,010 or €3.89/kg;

Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer: 340kg – €1,100 or €3.24/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart

Despite very poor weather conditions, cattle numbers were on par with the previous week in Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday, February 12, according to Tom Maguire, the mart’s manager.

AgriLand were told that a special clearance sale of in-calf cows and heifers brought a big crowd of people around the ring, while store heifers and bullocks also attracted attention.

Sample bullock prices: Limousin-cross: 545kg – €1,250 or €2.29/kg;

Charolais 490kg – €1195 or €2.41/kg;

Limousin-cross: 567kg – €1440 or €2.54/kg;

Charolais: 565kg – €1335 or €2.36/kg;

Belgian Blue-cross: 375kg – €985 or €2.63/kg;

Hereford-cross: 445kg – €915 or €2.06/kg.

A number of dry cows and weanlings were on offer also, with some lots achieving strong prices.

The top price for a dry cow on the day went to a Charolais-cross weighing 835kg. She sold for €1,530 or €1.83/kg.

Top weanling prices: Heifer: Limousin-cross weighing 285kg made €840 or €2.95/kg;

Bull: Charolais-cross weighing 315kg made €895 or €2.84/kg.

Raphoe Mart

There was a smaller entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday last, according to Anne Harkin, the mart’s manager. However, although the turnout was smaller, cattle remained in great demand especially quality lots.

Anne described the bidding on quality cattle as “brisk”, with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers battling to secure their desired lot around the ring.

There was demand for quality bullocks and heifers at ringside; however, prices for bullocks were slightly back from the week previous, she noted. Top-quality bullocks were selling for €800 over the weight and heifers at €990 over the weight.

Bullocks and heifers were in high demand around the ring, with bullocks making from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg, while heifers went for a similar price – at €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Cull cows were back slightly from the previous week, with prices starting at €675/head and topping out at €1,480/head.

Anne also noted that stores were slightly behind on the previous week’s trade also. Store heifers made up to €635 over, while bullocks made up to €780 with the kg.

Ennis Mart

Thursday, February 13, saw a “full yard” at Ennis Mart, with 1,100 cattle turning up for sale. Of those 1,100 cattle, 300 were cull cows.

The annual Cattle Show and Sale was held on the day which was a contributing factor to the strong trade at Ennis Mart.

According to mart manager, Martin McNamara, the trade could only be described as very good. He continued to say there was “not a huge amount of beef in the bullock and heifer ring, but 80% of them were short-keep cattle”.

Sample bullock prices: Limousin-cross: 950kg – €2,100 – €2.21/kg;

Limousin: 660kg – €1,590- €2.41/kg;

Charolais-cross: 675kg – €1,630 – €2.41/kg;

Charolais: 800kg – €1,850 – €2.31/kg. Sample heifer prices: Belgian Blue-cross: 570kg – €1,760 – €3.09/kg;

Limousin: 555kg – €1,400 – €2.52/kg;

Charolais: 552kg – €1,360 – €2.46/kg;

Belgian Blue: 640kg – €1,830 – €2.86/kg.

Martin continued to say that there was some great beef cull cows and these were a “massive trade”.

This seemed to be in-keeping with the strong trade for cull cows seen across the country this week.

Sample cull cow prices: Charolais: 940kg – €1,960 – €2.08/kg;

Limousin: 875kg – €1,900 – €2.17/kg;

Friesian: 465kg – €680 – €1.46/kg.

Carnew Mart

David Quinn of Carnew Mart told AgriLand: “There was a very large entry with 1,360 head on offer on Saturday last, including 170 dry cows”.

The trade was reported to be strong, with an improved demand for both beef and store cattle.

Sample bullock prices: Continental stores from €480 to €850 over;

Herefords from €370 to €640 over;

Aberdeen Angus’ from €370 to €640 over;

Friesians from €280 to €530 over.

Beef and store cull cows received solid interest ringside, with prices ranging from €350 to €750 over and from €150 to €450 over, respectively.

Heifers also attracted the attention of the “large number of buyers”.

Sample heifer prices: Beef heifers from €570 to €900 over;

Continental stores from €470 to €780 over;

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus stores from €350 to €540 over.