Majority of barley came from Great Britain and Northern Ireland

According to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 138,156t of barley (unmilled) were imported into the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

That’s a 65% decrease from 2018 when 400,340t of barley were imported in a year of fodder shortages and Brexit preparations.

Similarly to wheat, barley imports look to be returning to more ‘normal’ levels. In 2016, 90,563t were imported, while in 2017, 181,516t were imported into the Republic of Ireland.

However, it should be noted that while barley and wheat imports have decreased in 2019, maize imports have stayed near 2018 levels when maize imports increased by 43% to almost 1.6 million tonnes.

So, while barley imports have decreased the demand for feed seems to be be filled with maize.

Where did the barley come from?

The majority of this barley came from Great Britain. Approximately 114,433t crossed the Irish Sea in 2019, while approximately 18,302t crossed the border from Northern Ireland.

Much of the remaining grain came from Ukraine and France. Almost 1,100t came from France, while more than 4,300t traveled from Ukraine.

How much did this barley cost?

The total value of this barley was estimated at €29,064,010 by the CSO, meaning that the average cost per tonne was €210/t.

This is a landed price and does not include handling or transport costs.

It should also be noted that while this price may seem high it takes in the higher prices available at the beginning of 2019, following a shortage in 2018 due to drought. Readers should also remember that this is a dried price.

AgriLand must stress that this raw data was provided by the CSO and indicates trends, some figures may be subject to change.

AgriLand will have more import and export figures throughout the week!