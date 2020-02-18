Deering to seek Seanad seat amidst ‘unanimous support’

Outgoing TD and chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs Pat Deering has confirmed he will be running for a seat in Seanad Éireann.

Deering told AgriLand he received “unanimous support” in his bid for the Seanad at a Carlow/Kilkenny Fine Gael constituency meeting last night, Monday, February 17.

He outlined that he will be seeking the “party’s nomination for a seat on the agricultural panel”.

The Co. Carlow based farmer will now go forward to the executive council for consideration for the Seanad nomination.

Commenting on the outcome of General Election 2020, Deering – who missed out on securing a Dáil seat – said he was “very disappointed with the outcome of the election”.

The Fine Gael vote slipped, my own vote slipped. However, I feel I have a lot to offer still and that’s the reason I’m going for the Seanad.

“I have been heartened by the large number of people who have contacted me in the constituency encouraging me to continue in politics – which I have decided to do.”

He added that he is also “very encouraged” by his former colleagues who he noted have also encouraged him to stay involved in politics as well.

Commenting on the government-formation negotiations, Deering said he believes Fine Gael should be “in the opposition benches”.

County councilors, TD’s and outgoing senators will vote in the Seanad elections.