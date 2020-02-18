Residential farm in Galway guiding at €9,000/ac – in one division

An attractive residential property on 92ac, located at Ardskeaghbeg, Ballyglunin, Co. Galway (Eircode: H54 V635), is currently up for sale.

Known as The McCartan Estate, Tyrell Auctioneers is conducting the sale.

It is situated midway between Tuam and Athenry, which are 15 minutes in distance; while being 40 minutes to Galway City. However, it is only a five minute drive from Abbeyknockmoy and Corofin.

One division

The farm in contained within one division, which adjoins the Athenry/Ballyglunin roadways.

“This splendid holding has been very superbly farmed and cared for by the progressive McCartan family over many years,” according to the auctioneers.

It is “prime quality”, all round farmland in well laid out fields and considerable road frontage.

In addition, featured within the sale are a range of farm buildings, including stores and sheds.

Furthermore, there is an attractive two storey-residence present on the farm.

The interior comprises: four bedrooms; a sitting room; a living room; a kitchen; and two separate WCs with shower units – boarded floors, carpeted and tiled – PVC fittings and oil heating. There is also an adjoining garage.

Moreover, an avenue leads up to the residence and farmland, while the property is fenced and watered.

Further information

According to the auctioneers: “This is probably the best quality holding to come on the market in North Galway in recent years. Its outstanding setting, quality and location deserves very special mention.

“It is absolutely ideal for progressive farmers in the North Galway and surrounding areas as well as those seeking to return to this delightful and popular region.”

The McCartan Estate is guiding at circa €9,000/ac. Furthermore, there are entitlements of about €9,000/annum.

Further details on the property can be found on: www.tyrrellauctions.ie.