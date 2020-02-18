Dairygold announces milk price boost for January supplies

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for January, revealing a rise in price for last month’s supplies.

This follows a meeting of the board of the southern based cooperative,

In a statement today, Tuesday, February 18, the processor confirmed that its base price for January milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is 31.69c/L, including VAT and bonuses.

This is an increase of 0.5c/L on the December milk price, a spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed.

This increase is in response to improved protein returns from the market, the representative added.

This, it was added, equates to an average farm gate milk price of 39.55c/L based on average January milk solids, achieved by suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold and the January early calving bonus.

However, in a word of caution, the co-op warned that the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has not been fully reflected in the market yet.

Serious concerns prevail on its potential impact and the next two months will set the market tone, Dairygold concluded.

Carbery milk price

Meanwhile, earlier today, it was announced that the board of Carbery Group has decided to increase its milk price by 1c/L for January.

The increase of 1c/L reflects an increase in the base price of 1.5c/L and a reduction in the support being paid from the stability fund of 0.5c/L, a spokesperson for the processor explained.

The January 2020 price equates to a price of 32.4c/L including VAT and is inclusive of 0.5c support from the Carbery Stability Fund, the spokesperson said.

This will be replicated across the four co-ops: Bandon; Barryroe; Lisavaird; and Drinagh, the representative concluded.