Farmers invited to renewable heat scheme information days

Teagasc – in association with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) – will host two information events on the Support Scheme fro Renewable Heat (SSRH).

The SSRH was approved by the Government in December 2017 and has been developed in an aim to increase the use of renewable energy in the heat sector by approximately 3%.

The second phase of the scheme was announced on June 4, 2019, by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

Tuesday, March 10, Teagasc, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan;

Wednesday, March 11, Teagasc, Moorepark, Co. Cork. The dates and locations of the information seminars are as follows: Both seminars will start at 1:30pm.

According to a statement from Teagasc, “after a long gestation period, the incentive is now live”.

Teagasc has outlined that the scheme is “very relevant” to the poultry, pig and horticulture sectors in Ireland.

The current flow of queries on the SSRH shows that there is a knowledge gap around the practical engineering applications which are allowable within the regulations.

The seminars are being described as “hands on” and will also include a presentation and discussion on the relevance of solar PV to the agricultural sector.

Ray Langton, SSRH programme manager;

Tom Houlihan, Teagasc forestry specialist;

Mark Hanly, Greengrove Wood Energy;

Barry Caslin, energy and rural development specialist, Teagasc;

Pat Smith, Local Power. Some of the speakers at the seminars will include:

More information is available by contacting Vanessa Keane on: 057-8682175; or e-mail at: [email protected].