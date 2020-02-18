Mini digger and 2 trailers stolen from yard in Mayo

A Case mini digger and two trailers were stolen from a yard in Co. Mayo in the early hours of yesterday morning, with an appeal made for information on the stolen property.

Taken from a yard near Ballycastle, the items were stolen at approximately 4:30am yesterday morning, Monday, February 17.

As well as a Case CX27B mini digger, two Ifor Williams were lifted in the raid; of these, one was two-axle, while the other was a tri-axle.

According to the owner, a blue Ford Transit van with a white roof and a “132-WW” registration plate was seen leaving the yard at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on: 094-903-8200; or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on: 1800-250-025.

15 cattle stolen in Laois

Meanwhile, a farmer in Co. Laois discovered that 15 of his cattle were taken from his slatted shed.

Advertisement

The discovery was made this morning, Monday, February 17.

Speaking to AgriLand, Ciaran Keegan expressed his shock and explained the incident happened within a 36-hour window from after 5:00pm on Saturday evening and early this morning, Monday, February 17.

He said: “11 of the cattle that were stolen were fit for slaughter. They were supposed to go to the factory last week.

The cattle would have been 750-800kg in weight and were all were continental bullocks.

He added: “Four store cattle were also taken.”

The cattle were in a slatted shed on an out-farm in the locality of Mounteagle, Raheen, at the time they were taken.