Job alert: AgriLand is looking for a technical dairy reporter
AgriLand is looking for a technical dairy journalist.
If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and have a good knowledge of the technical aspects of Irish farming – and dairy farming in particular – then we have the opportunity.
The successful candidate will have an agricultural science (or related) qualification. Additionally, some post-college experience (in industry) is needed.
The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.
Consuming passion for farming
Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.
The successful applicant must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check content.
A flair for writing is essential, along with a consuming passion for farming.
If you’re energetic, have an eye for detail and have a strong and confident command of the English (written) language, we want to hear from you.
Requirements:
- A good knowledge of – and passion for – technical aspects of Irish farming is essential;
- Some post-college experience (i.e. a year in industry) is needed;
- A graduate qualification in agricultural science or a related degree;
- Writing ability is essential;
- You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;
- You must be keen to network and build contacts across the Irish dairy sector;
- A full driving license and your own transport.
Responsibilities:
- Reporting to the editor, you will work with the technical team on relevant stories and content;
- You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;
- You will pitch and generate original stories and content;
- The role also includes the production of a range of content for our website and social media / broadcast channels.
If you want to be part of a vibrant news desk with a national remit, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to: [email protected] by February 24.