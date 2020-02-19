Increase to TAMS investment ceiling proposed for pig and poultry

Plans to increase the investment ceiling for the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme as part of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) have been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today, Tuesday, February 19.

This proposal will be submitted to the EU Commission for an approval and will require an amendment to Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

The proposed amendment will increase the upper investment limit under the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme from €80,000 per holding to €200,000 per holding.

Under the provisions of the TAMS scheme, grant aid will be available at the rate of 40% of expenditure.

This request will initially be circulated to the stakeholders on the RDP Monitoring Committee in accordance with established procedures.

Minister Creed outlined: “The TAMS scheme is one of the success stories under our RDP with almost €77 million in grant aid paid out last year.

It is key to modernising Irish agriculture to be positioned to take account of growing consumer expectations and global demand.

“This proposed increase in the investment limit for the pig and poultry sectors will provide for further investment to enhance the animal health and welfare credentials of Irish agriculture.

“We will work with stakeholders and the European Commission on finalising the proposal with a view to its introduction under an upcoming tranche of TAMS.

The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme is one of the suite of seven measures available under TAMS II.

Further details on the TAMS II measures are available on the department’s website.