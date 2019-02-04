Video: Co. Carlow property has 15ac shared among 4 paddocks, a residence and yard
The Dolmen County paves the way for an excellent opportunity to purchase c.15ac of land with equestrian facilities. The property is Amberley House, Ducketts Grove, Co. Carlow.
Castledermot is a small village providing everyday amenities. It is located 7km from the property.
Additionally, Carlow town is 10km away, while the M7 motorway is a 10 minute drive.
Equestrian facilities
The property is approached through wrought iron gates along a beautiful, long tree-lined driveway. This leads to a turning circle with ample parking to the front of the enclosed stable yard.
The stable yard comprises eight stables with an overhang, a tack room, a bathroom and a store room.
Additional facilities include:
- A six-bay horse walker;
- An equine water treadmill; and
- A sand arena (60X40m).
Modern residence
Amberley House was originally built in 2005. It is a two-storey, three bedroom house, constructed with a style of elegance.
The ground floor comprises: a hallway; a kitchen / dining room; a conservatory; an office; two reception rooms; three bedrooms, all en-suite; a utility room; and two downstairs toilets.
The mezzanine includes an additional reception room and a balcony.
Outside, the gardens are mostly laid to lawn with a mixture of mature shrubs and trees.
The property is for sale through Goffs Property – the guide price is €1,700,000.
More information can be found online.