Map: Here’s what you need for this week’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show takes place this week. It kicks off on Thursday (February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9).

The venue, as before, is Punchestown – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Knowing where to go

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.

Advertisement

Exhibitors and stand numbers: AR Engineering Services Ltd: 328 ;

; Abbey Machinery Ltd: 362 & Outdoor 20 ;

& ; AGE Aumotive Garage Equip Ltd: 331 ;

; Agrigear Ltd: 363 ;

; Agriking Ltd: 317 ;

; Agriparts.ie: 232 ;

; Agrisicion Ltd: 402 ;

; Agri-Spread International: 370 ;

; Agritechnica 2019 (DLG): 324 ;

; AIB Finance & Leasing: 312 ;

; Air Con Automotive: H04 ;

; Alan Douglas Machinery Ltd: 367 & Outdoor 29 ;

& ; Alan Milne Tractors / Dieci Ltd: 301 ;

; Alpha-Signs: 338 ;

; Alstrong Ltd: 214 ;

; AMIA (Agri Market Insight & Access) Ltd: 110 & Outdoor 24 ;

& ; Anner Agri Ltd: 408 ;

; Applied Concepts: 115 ;

; ARGO Tractors (Landini; McCormick): 372 ;

; Atkins Farm Machinery: 364 ;

; Ballyward Plant Services: 368 ;

; Benn Agri: 208 ;

; Blaney Agri: 401 ;

; Breens Farm Machinery Ltd: 336 ;

; Bridgestone: 369 ;

; Case IH: 376 ;

; Castleagri: 224 ;

; CC Lubricants: 114 ;

; Central Bearing Supplies Ltd: 234 ;

; Claas Ireland: 237 ;

; Clipex Fencing Limited: 404 & Outdoor 25 ;

& ; Coen Steel Group: 104 ;

; Conlan Oils: 334 ;

; Cork Machines Ltd: 415 ;

; Corteva Agriscience: 220 ;

; Cross Agricultural Engineering Ltd: 355 & Outdoor 3 ;

& ; CS Construction Spares Ltd: 310 ;

; D & S Machinery Ltd: 375 ;

; Dal-Bo UK: 209 ;

; Dammann: 216 ;

; Danso Machinery Ltd: 427 ;

; Deeside Agri Services Ltd: 230 ;

; Denis Doyle Ltd: 374 & Outdoor 26 ;

& ; Dipetane (DMD Sales Ltd): 217 ;

; Distag QCS Ltd: 341 ;

; DLL – Financial Solutions Partners: 315 ;

; DoneDeal: 306 ;

; Duncan Ag: 109 ;

; ECI JCB: 365 ;

; Egmont Agri Ltd: 407 & Outdoor 34 ;

& ; Europumps Ireland: 320 ;

; F Jenkinson Ltd: 400 ;

; Farm and Plant Buyers Guide: 419 ;

; Farmco Agritrading Ltd: 344 ;

; Farmec Ireland Ltd: 102 ;

; Farmhand Ltd: 227 & Outdoor 9 ;

& ; Farmnavigator (Ireland): 304 ;

; Farmplan Computer Systems: 307 ;

; Fastparts: 229 ;

; FCI Ireland: H06 ;

; Fendt: 236 & Outdoor 17 ;

& ; Finance Ireland Leasing: 330 ;

; Finol Oils: 343 ;

; Fleming Agri Products Ltd: 373 ;

; Fossland Services: 337 ;

; FTMTA: 318 ;

; Furlong Equipment Services Ltd: 223 ;

; Genfitt Mayo Ltd: 416 ;

; Goulding Fertilizers: 309 ;

; Grassmen: 316 ;

; Grimme Ireland Equipment Ltd: 412 & Outdoor 10 ;

& ; Guettler GmbH: 202 & Outdoor 36 ;

& ; Hanlon Concrete: H05 ;

; Hayesagri: 215 ;

; Hi Spec Engineering: 411 & Outdoor 21 ;

& ; Horsch UK Ltd: 210 & Outdoor 15 ;

& ; IFFPG CLG: 238 ;

; IAM Agricultural Machinery: 360 & Outdoor 22 ;

& ; IBCOS Computers Ltd: H08 ;

; Inchaquire Industries: 333 ;

; Industrial & Farm Machinery Ltd: 302 ;

; Irish Farmers Journal: 349 ;

; Irish Farmers Monthly: 342 ;

; Irish Grain Systems: 213 ;

; Irish Machinery Auctions Ltd: 117 ;

; JB Tyres Ltd: 105 ;

; JF Centre Tullamore: 116 ;

; JM Agri Design: 222 ;

; JMC Parts: 325 ;

; John Deere Ltd: 424 & Outdoor 28 ;

& ; Johnston Farm Equipment Ltd: 339 & Outdoor 2 ;

& ; Jones of Nenagh: 311 ;

; Keenan: 226 ;

; Kellys of Borris: 211 & Outdoor 13 ;

& ; Kelsey Publishing: 326 ;

; Keltec Engineering: 112 & Outdoor 18 ;

& ; Kevin Burke Tyres Ltd: 107 ;

; Kings Grain Ventilation: 228 ;

; Kirkby Tyres Ltd: 204 ;

; Kongskilde Agriculture: 357 ;

; Kramer-Werke GmbH: 425 ;

; Kubota UK Ltd: 354 ;

; Kuhn Center Ireland Ltd: 414 & Outdoor 4 ;

& ; Kuhn Center Ireland Ltd Spare Parts: 418 ;

; Kverneland: 353 & Outdoor 33 ;

& ; Kverneland: 308 ;

; Landquip Ltd: 205 & Outdoor 23 ;

& ; Lemken UK Ltd: 111 & Outdoor 7 ;

& ; Lynx Engineering: 403 ;

; Malone Farm Machine Ltd: 371 & Outdoor 6 ;

& ; Massey Ferguson: 350 & Outdoor 5 ;

& ; Mastek Ltd: 119 & Outdoor 14 ;

& ; McConnel: 351 ;

; McHale: 413 & Outdoor 8 ;

& ; McHale Plant Sales Ltd: 340 ;

; McHugh Components Ltd: 377 ;

; MDE Agriparts: 346 ;

; Millelec Ltd: 313 ;

; Mitas Tyres Ltd: 329 ;

; Modern Tyres: 225 ;

; Mourne Outdoor Clothing: H02 ;

; Multi Wash Systems: 335 ;

; Murphy Machinery: 206 & Outdoor 11 ;

& ; NC Engineering (Hamiltonsbawn) Ltd: 359 & Outdoor 31 ;

& ; New Holland Agriculture: 356 ;

; New Holland Agriculture: 322 ;

; Philip Traynor: 203 & Outdoor 27 ;

& ; PJ Callan Ltd: 361 ;

; Poettinger Ireland Ltd: 417 & Outdoor 30 ;

& ; Potato Services: H09 ;

; Prostraw Systems & Parkland: 200 ;

; Quaile Machinery: 409 & Outdoor 19 ;

& ; Rathcormac Tyres: 221 ;

; Redmac Plant & Engineering Supplies: 212 ;

; Reliance: 218 ;

; Rotech: 348 ;

; Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment Ltd: 366 ;

; Safe-Shaft Systems Ltd: 423 ;

; Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Ltd: 332 & Outdoor 1 ;

& ; Schaffer Loaders: 118 ;

; Schuitemaker: 103 ;

; SDF UK Ltd: 426 ;

; Silawrap Crop Packaging Systems: 207 ;

; Silotite RPC BPI Agriculture: 327 ;

; Spaldings Ltd: 233 ;

; Sparrow Insurances: 303 ;

; Storth Ltd: 201 & Outdoor 12 ;

& ; Suir Sprayers: 347 ;

; Tama UAT Ltd: 345 ;

; Tanco Autowrap: 358 & Outdoor 32 ;

& ; Teagasc: 231 ;

; Timber Croc: 421 ;

; Tinney Toys: 219 ;

; Tom Geraghty Tyre Services: 410 ;

; Topcon Positioning Ireland: 422 ;

; Tractamotors: 405 ;

; Trioliet BV: 321 ;

; UPU Industries Ltd: 305 ;

; Vaderstad: 406 ;

; Valtra: 235 ;

; Vantage Ireland: 323 ;

; Venieri: 113 ;

; Vicon: 352 ;

; Volac Ireland: 314 ;

; WW Doherty & Sons Ltd: 319 ;

; Wakely Engineering: 101 ;

; Walsh Lubricants: 420 ;

; WBD Farm Machinery: 108 & Outdoor 16 ;

& ; Zeus Packaging Group: 106 ;

; Zurich Insurance PLC: H07;

Advance (discounted) tickets for the event are available for purchase here.

History of the show

According to the association, the first FTMTA Farm Machinery Show took place in the RDS (Dublin) in February of 1989. In the intervening period the show has been held on a biennial basis.

It re-located to the Punchestown venue in 2003.

The FTMTA says that the 2019 show is set to be the “biggest such event yet”.

Don’t forget to watch this video (below) from the previous 2017 event – shot by AgriLand’s Paul Gorman.