IFA to propose price deal to malting growers tonight

A meeting of malting barley growers will take place tonight (Monday, February 4) and all growers are welcome to attend.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) malting barley committee will present a proposed price deal, which has been negotiated with Boortmalt over the past number of weeks, at the meeting.

The deal will be presented to growers by Pat Farrell – the IFA’s national grain executive – tonight at the Dolmen Hotel, Carlow at 8:00pm.

The full malting barley committee, which has met with Boortmalt numerous times in recent weeks, will be in attendance.

The malting barley committee is due to meet with Boortmalt once again on Wednesday, February 6 to discuss the deal following the outcome of tonight’s meeting.

The pricing structure which was in place for the 2019 season is now out of date, having been in place for two years. That structure was based on the Paris milling wheat price (MATIF).

Details of the meeting: Date: Monday, February 4 (tonight);

Time: 8:00pm;

Venue: The Dolmen Hotel Carlow.

Fixed price of €230/t last September

Some growers have already availed of a fixed price offer for the 2019 growing season which was announced by Boortmalt in September. Growers were offered a fixed price of €230/t for up to 20% of their malting barley contract at the time.

2018 harvest