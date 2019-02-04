‘Well-known GAA figure’ dies in Limerick farm accident

A well-known figure of the Limerick GAA scene has died following an accident on his farm in the early hours of last Saturday morning (February 2).

Patrick McLoughlin, who was 71, died after falling on his farm while checking on a cow that was due to calve.

An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand that officers were called to the scene of the accident, where Mr. McLoughlin was taken to University Hospital Limerick. He was later pronounced dead.

Gardai also said that the Heath and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed of the incident and it is being investigated.

Local man John Cregan, who is the chairman of the Limerick GAA County Board, told AgriLand: “Patrick would have been very well known in the area, both through his own playing career, and the fact that his son, Tom, was captain of the Dromcollogher-Broadford football team during their glory years.

He would have been checking the cow on the monitor throughout the night, and at one stage got up to look. He took a fall and died subsequently.

John further explained that a post-mortem will be carried out today (February 4), to determine if Mr. McLoughlin had fallen ill before the accident.

Farm deaths in 2019

Sadly, this incident is the latest in a number of farm-related deaths in 2019.

On Sunday (January 27) the remains of a farmer were discovered in a river at French Park, Co. Roscommon.

The man, who was named locally as Robert Brady, had been reported missing the previous day, and was discovered after a search by the Garda Water Unit.

Just a few days previously, on Thursday, a man in his 60s died on a farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare.