Mild unsettled week on the cards

A mild, unsettled week is in store for the country, according to Met Eireann

Today will be mainly dry and bright with good sunny spells, the national meteorological office has forecast.

There are expected to be a few isolated light showers near north-west and north coasts. Highest temperatures will peak at 8° to 11° with light or moderate west to north-west breezes.

Early tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells and a sharp frost with some icy patches. Lowest temperatures will drop to -1° to +3°.

Around midnight, rain will develop in the south-west and will spread eastwards over much of the country by dawn along with freshening south to south-east winds.

Drying conditions will be generally poor in the week ahead due to frequent bouts of wet and windy weather, while spraying conditions will also be limited with changeable and blustery conditions at times.

Meanwhile, regarding field conditions, all soils are saturated at the moment and some poorly-drained soils are waterlogged.

Some moderate drained soils may become water logged at times over the coming week.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be cloudy and blustery with outbreaks of rain and fresh, gusty south to south-east winds. The rain will clear eastwards through the late afternoon and evening with clear weather following and winds becoming westerly.

Highest temperatures will hit 10° to 13°, according to the forecaster.

Tomorrow night will be cool and breezy, but dry apart from a few showers near west coasts.

Outlook

Wednesday will be a cold, bright and breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and passing showers.

The showers will occur mainly across western counties – some prolonged, but will be isolated further east, while showers will be south-west winds will be fresh and blustery.

A longer spell of rain will affect most areas on Wednesday evening with sleet on hills.

Little change is expected on Thursday, with a similar mix of bright sunny spells and occasional showers – again the showers mainly in the west.

Strong south-west winds will ease during the evening and a slight ground frost may occur overnight.

Then rain and strong south-west winds will spread to all parts during Friday.