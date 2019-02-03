Picturesque residential farm on 49ac laid out in permanent pasture

In the ‘Premier County’, located at Golden Road, Hore Abbey, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, is a c.49ac residential farm.

It is situated around 2.5km from the centre of Cashel; the town is situated in the Golden Vale, an area of rolling pastureland in the province of Munster.

The holding is located around 5km from Golden; 11km from Kilfeacle; 18km from Tipperary Town; and the M8 is only a three minute drive from the residence.

Permanent pasture

The c.49ac are laid out in permanent pasture and in one division.

John Stokes, of REA Stokes & Quirke, is the agent looking after the sale. According to John, it is a private sale, as the land had originally been leased in the past.

“Although it requires a bit of tidying, it would suit any type of farmer,” John said. Before, it had been used for grazing / fattening cattle.

These level lands are suitable for any farming enterprise, such as a dairy farmer looking to expand, according to the agent.

Not only that, but the property comes with a large array of farm buildings, which would benefit from some modernisation.

The land also benefits from good road frontage.

Additional features

The residence is a four-bedroom bungalow, which has been recently modernised.

Included within is:

A hallway;

A front sitting room;

A kitchen / dining room;

A utility room;

Four bedrooms; and

A family bathroom.

According to John, there has been local interest to date. However, given its location, he expects more interest generated from further out.

The property has a guide price of €750,000. Early viewing is recommended.

Further information can be found on REA Stokes and Quirke’s website.