Farmer holds back the years by showcasing heritage objects

A Laois dairy farming couple have shared their fascination for vintage items by showcasing heritage items on their land.

Richard and Vivienne Wallace of Clonbrock House, Crettyard, started out by putting together a collection for their own interest. “My late brother, George, collected a lot of old items and we kept it going. People then started calling to see it and it evolved from there,” said Richard.

“The collection has grown over the last ten years and we moved everything into a calf shed which has been extended a couple of times. Now we either have to extend again or stop adding to the collection,” he said.

“Our objective in showcasing the collection on the farm is to let others join in on our fascination of vintage items and objects. Everything will make you revisit your memories of times gone by,” Richard said.

Aimed at all ages, the idea of the collection is to give an insight into how our forefathers lived and worked. There are a number of tools from farming and mining as well as other trades.

Many people donate items and Richard and Vivienne also attend shows and events in this country and the UK to source artifacts. Richard does most of the restoration work.

I enjoy gathering up all the parts and bringing things back to life. I’m a stickler for bringing things back to their original state.

“We are always keeping an eye out for rare items, particularly pieces in cast iron and metal,” said Richard, who won a fancy dress prize at a historical event last year and who enjoys giving his Morris Minor split screen summer outings.

“As Crettyard is a mining area, we decided we had to do something for mining, so we have three fully restored mining trams and another one waiting to be restored,” said Richard.

Other items include seed fiddles; tacklings; grubbers; and a poacher’s alarm. Richard is currently restoring a Victorian cooking spit to go around the museum’s open fire. The butter-making equipment is sometimes used in demonstrations by Vivienne.

Richard’s father William, who lives on the farm, enjoys seeing the collections come together and can often provide background information on objects.

“We get a lot of groups visiting. Carlow Car Club members have been here a couple of times. People say the layout is good and that we have some very interesting objects. Children find it great to see how people lived in the past and we have a bit of craic.”