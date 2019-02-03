‘Superb’ 246ac Clonegal residential farm to go for auction

What the selling agent hails as a ‘superb’ c.246ac residential farm in Clonegal, Enniscorthy, has come on the market as the owner is retiring.

Clonogan House, Clonegal, will go up for auction in one or more lots at the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co. Carlow on March 20 at 2:00pm.

“Rarely does a farm of this quality and size come on the market,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Located only 500m from Clonegal, a village in the south east of Co. Carlow and close to both the Wicklow and Wexford borders, Clonegal is a picturesque and historic village situated on the River Derry,” he said.

“The historic ‘Huntington Castle’, one of Carlow’s best known tourist attractions and ‘Sha-Roe’, an award-winning restaurant, are located in Clonegal. The village has a selection of shops, services and a primary school and is in close proximity to a number of larger market towns such as Bunclody, Tullow and Carnew.

“Bunclody and Carnew are 7km away while Tullow is 14km,” David said. “Carlow town lies 30km to the north while Dublin is 80km.”

“This outstanding holding, extending to c.246ac of excellent quality land with a large period farmhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and a large range of machinery and livestock sheds, offers a unique opportunity for any prospective purchaser.

“Situated in a fertile valley adjoining the River Derry with excellent views toward Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs mountains, it has over 1km of road frontage. The residence, originally built in 1825, has had a number of extensions added in the intervening years.

“The residence would benefit from some upgrading and modernisation. It is spacious – 272.89m² – throughout, with seven bedrooms and ample living accommodation. It is approached by a tarmacadam avenue and stud railed driveway, with electric gates at the road.

“There is an extensive range of both equestrian facilities and livestock facilities on the farm, all of which are well maintained and in excellent condition to include: 13 stables; a horse walker; and sheds. The lands are divided by the public road with 160ac surrounding the house and farmyard.

Around 58ac are situated directly across the public road, adjoining the River Derry and c.24ac including an old sandpit, across a local road from the main holding.

“The land is generally of excellent quality with over 200ac of arable land. Currently 60ac are in tillage, with the remaining in permanent pasture. It is free draining soil type, suited to most agricultural activity.

“The lands immediately around the house and farmyard have been sub-divided into a number of grazing paddocks with timber stud rail fencing,” the agent said.

Additional information

David sees the property as appealing to those with an equestrian interest while also being ideal for conversion to dairying.

“We are guiding at €10,000/ac. There is good demand in the area for land and land in the area generally sells for €8,000 to €12,000/ac.

The farm will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1 – c.104.607ac with a residence and farm buildings;

Lot 2 – c.58.024ac with a 1/3 share of c.23ac of forestry;

Lot 3 – c.58.348ac;

Lot 4 – c.24.470ac; and

Lot 5 – the entire.