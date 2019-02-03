Joint emergency effort sees bullocks rescued from slurry pit

A joint operation involving firefighters, Gardai and neighbours rescued a number of bullocks who were trapped in a slurry pit over the weekend.

Taking place on Friday night (February 1) a farmer in Cork called for emergency services after the animals became stuck in the pit.

Fortunately, all 12 of the animals in difficulty were successfully rescued, according to An Garda Siochana.

Revealing the incident on social media, local Gardai provided photographs of the rescue (and plenty of cattle puns), recounting: “You never know what the next call will bring.

“Last night Fermoy Gardai and County Cork Fire Service from Mallow came to the aid of a farmer who had 12 bullocks trapped in a slurry pit.

The ‘steaks’ were high, so we were happy to help. Neighbours, guards and firefighters rolled up their sleeves and rescued all the animals.

“After this, it was back to the ‘calfeteria’ to warm up. We all need a dig-out occasionally, we get our best outcomes when people work together.

Getting one last play on words in, the Gardai concluded: “We won’t overdo the puns, because you’ve ‘herd’ them before.”

‘Different type of rescue’

Cork County Fire Service also commented on the incident over social media, adding: “Mallow Fire Brigade were called out to a different type of rescue last night.