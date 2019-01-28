Missing farmer’s body discovered in river

Gardai are investigating as a sudden death the death of a farmer in Co. Roscommon following the recovery of the man’s body from a river.

The farmer’s remains were discovered in a river at French Park, Co. Roscommon yesterday evening (Sunday, January 27), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

The discovery was made by members of the Garda Water Unit as part of ongoing searches.

The man – named locally as Robert Brady – was reported missing to Garda on Saturday.

Searches involving local Gardai, Civil Defence, the Garda Water Unit and local people had been underway in the area since first light yesterday morning.

The local coroner has been notified and the man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital, the Garda representative added.

Foul play is not suspected and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Man killed in Clare farm accident

This follows on from the death of a man in a farm accident in Co. Clare last Thursday (January 24).

According to Gardai, the incident occurred on a farm near the village of Cooraclare in the western part of Clare. It is believed that the man was in his 60s.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that a farm death has occurred and that an investigation is underway.

The victim was helping a neighbour herd cattle into a trailer when one of the bullocks collided with a male and who was fatally injured. He was brought to Limerick General Hospital and was pronounced dead. Enquiries are ongoing.