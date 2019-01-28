Two positions to be contested at ICSA AGM

There will be two positions being contested at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) AGM and Annual Conference.

The event is taking place this Thursday, January 31, at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

The first contested election is for the chairperson of the Suckler Committee. The current chairperson, John Halley, will go up against the current Kilkenny chairperson Ger O’Brien.

Also being contested on the evening is the position of National Treasurer. The current treasurer Dan Lynam will go up against the Wicklow chairperson, Tom Stephenson.

The position of Sheep Committee chairperson will go uncontested to the current vice chair of that committee, Sean McNamara, who is unopposed for the position.

The ICSA will also be announcing its vice president positions on the night – Jimmy Cosgrave (junior) retains his position as Leinster vice president.

Dermot Kelleher will also retain his position as Munster vice president and Mona O’Donohoe-Concannon will take the position of Connacht/Ulster vice president.

Mona is on the ICSA Galway executive and is also the current Corrib Oil Lady Farmer of the Year.

The conference’s opening session will commence at 5:30pm. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, will address the attendees.

Speaking ahead of the event, ICSA president, Patrick Kent, outlined that beef farmers are this year, above all years, “under a lot of pressure” with the challenges they are being faced with.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Beef on the Brink‘.

Commenting on the theme of the event, Kent said: “Solutions will have to be found for our members. We need new thinking going forward on how to tackle these issues and we have to try to remain positive.