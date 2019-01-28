Proposed ban on live exports to be discussed by Agriculture Committee tomorrow

A possible live exports ban will be on the agenda tomorrow (Tuesday, January 29) when the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine meets.

Officials from Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will appear before the committee to discuss a proposal calling for a ban on live-animal exports to non-EU countries that fail to meet animal welfare standards.

“A ban on live exports would have a significant detrimental effect on Irish farmers”, according to committee chair, Pat Deering, as he was speaking ahead of the meeting today.

Commenting on the proposal, Deering said: “While we must maintain high levels of animal welfare when transporting livestock, any decision around an outright ban must be carefully discussed in order to ensure that the Irish export market does not suffer undue losses.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is an opportunity for the committee to engage directly with the department to discuss how it is responding to the proposal at a European level.”

Deering added that the measures being taken to ensure high standards in animal welfare in Irish exports will also be discussed.

Prior to this, the committee will conduct a ‘scrutiny of EU legislative proposals’ on direct payments and support for rural development.